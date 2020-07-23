Here's Halo Infinite Gameplay, Including The New Grappling Hook

Screenshot : Microsoft

Microsoft kicked off today’s games showcase with a first look at gameplay of Halo Infinite. The assault rifle is back in all its glory. There’s a big map. Everything looks very pretty. And, oh, yeah, there’s a sweet grappling hook. See it all for yourself:

The grappling hook is a brand-new tool in 117's arsenal, and it looks just as versatile as you’d expect. In the footage, Chief uses it to both pull objects toward him and pull himself toward ledges.

Advertisement

Another new addition is a highly stylized map. Here’s a snapshot:

Screenshot : Microsoft

Advertisement

It’s unclear whether or not this map is an indication of an open-world Halo, a return to the wider levels of Halo games, or something along the lines of Halo 3: ODST. For those craving more Master Chief adventures, all possibilities are surely welcome, right?

Halo Infinite is out “holiday 2020.” It’ll release on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC, and be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.