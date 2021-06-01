Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Culture

Here's Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon

Ari Notis
For Honor.
Screenshot: Ubisoft

June’s initial Game Pass offerings are fairly slim. Honestly, this batch is far more a net negative than positive, what with the likes of Observation (terrific puzzle-exploration game) and Wizard of Legend (top-tier co-op roguelike) going away. Hey, maybe Microsoft is holding back for its E3 conference, scheduled for June 13.

June 1

  • The Wild At Heart (Cloud)

June 3

  • For Honor (Cloud, Console)

June 8

June 10

  • Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, PC)

As ever, the tradeoff means some games are going by the wayside. The following will leave the Game Pass library on June 15:

  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Console)
  • Night Call (Cloud, Console, PC)
  • West of Dead (Cloud, Console, PC)
  • Wizard of Legend (Cloud, Console, PC)
  • Observation (Cloud, Console, PC)
DISCUSSION

iceeweiner
iceeweiner

They are 100% holding back for E3.