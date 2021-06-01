Here's Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon

June’s initial Game Pass offerings are fairly slim. Honestly, this batch is far more a net negative than positive, what with the likes of Observation (terrific puzzle-exploration game) and Wizard of Legend (top-tier co-op roguelike) going away. Hey, maybe Microsoft is holding back for its E3 conference, scheduled for June 13.
June 1
- The Wild At Heart (Cloud)
June 3
- For Honor (Cloud, Console)
June 8
- Backbone (PC)
June 10
- Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, PC)
As ever, the tradeoff means some games are going by the wayside. The following will leave the Game Pass library on June 15:
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Console)
- Night Call (Cloud, Console, PC)
- West of Dead (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Wizard of Legend (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Observation (Cloud, Console, PC)
They are 100% holding back for E3.