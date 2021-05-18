Here's Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon

The back half of May will see a whole bunch of additions to the Game Pass library, anchored by Knockout City. I have lost many, many games of dodgeball IRL, so I’m looking forward to continuing that trend in an interesting-looking game that may or may not fizzle out immediately. Always impossible to predict how these things go.
May 18
- SnowRunner (Cloud, Console, PC)
May 20
- Peggle 2 (Cloud, via EA Play)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville (Cloud, via EA Play)
- Secret Neighbor (PC)
- The Wild At Heart (Console, PC)
May 21
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Knockout City (Console and PC, via EA Play)
May 25
- Maneater (Cloud, Console, PC)
May 27
- Conan Exiles (Cloud, Console)
- Fusion Frenzy (Cloud)
- Joy Ride Turbo (Cloud)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (Console)
- Slime Rancher (PC)
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister (PC)
- SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)
As ever, the tradeoff means some terrific games—like Surviving Mars, aka “Cities: Skylines in Space”—are going by the wayside. The following games will leave the Game Pass library on May 31:
- Assetto Corsa (Cloud and Console)
- Broforce (PC)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix (Console)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Console)
- Surviving Mars (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Void Bastards (Cloud, Console, PC)
DISCUSSION
Glad to see Maneater finally making its way to Game Pass for everyone to enjoy this gem. I can’t wait for the DLC release this summer.