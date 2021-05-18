Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Here's Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon

anotis
Ari Notis
knockout city game pass
Screenshot: EA

The back half of May will see a whole bunch of additions to the Game Pass library, anchored by Knockout City. I have lost many, many games of dodgeball IRL, so I’m looking forward to continuing that trend in an interesting-looking game that may or may not fizzle out immediately. Always impossible to predict how these things go.

May 18

  • SnowRunner (Cloud, Console, PC)

May 20

  • Peggle 2 (Cloud, via EA Play)
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville (Cloud, via EA Play)
  • Secret Neighbor (PC)
  • The Wild At Heart (Console, PC)

May 21

  • The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing (Cloud, Console, PC)
  • Knockout City (Console and PC, via EA Play)

May 25

  • Maneater (Cloud, Console, PC)

May 27

  • Conan Exiles (Cloud, Console)
  • Fusion Frenzy (Cloud)
  • Joy Ride Turbo (Cloud)
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (Console)
  • Slime Rancher (PC)
  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister (PC)
  • SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)

As ever, the tradeoff means some terrific games—like Surviving Mars, aka “Cities: Skylines in Space”—are going by the wayside. The following games will leave the Game Pass library on May 31:

  • Assetto Corsa (Cloud and Console)
  • Broforce (PC)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix (Console)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Console)
  • Surviving Mars (Cloud, Console, PC)
  • Void Bastards (Cloud, Console, PC)
DISCUSSION

normthealligator
SquiSquiSquidio

Glad to see Maneater finally making its way to Game Pass for everyone to enjoy this gem. I can’t wait for the DLC release this summer.