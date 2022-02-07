The first two OlliOlli games were great, but developers Roll7 have really outdone themselves with the third entry in the series, OlliOlli World, which is out this week.



While the first two games had a crisp, clean art style, the third game has turned into a living cartoon, with gorgeous character design and an animated style that’s dripping off every aspect of the game.

Because it looks so damn good, I thought it’d be great to feature some of the game’s art (and artists) here on this feature in time for the game’s release. What you’ll see below isn’t everything from everyone who worked on the game, but it’s a nice little cross-section that includes maps, character designs and environments.

OlliOlli World’s art director was Paul Abbott, and below you’ll find pieces by Germán Reina Carmona and Jake W Morrison.

