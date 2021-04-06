Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Here's Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon

anotis
Ari Notis
5
Save
Alerts
grand theft auto v
Grand Theft Auto V
Screenshot: Rockstar

Xbox Game Pass started April strong with the day-one launch of Outriders, but that’s not the only major addition to Microsoft’s games-on-demand service this month. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next few weeks:

April 8

  • Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud, Console)
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Cloud, Console, PC)
  • Disneyland Adventures (Cloud)
  • Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (Cloud)

April 12

  • NHL 21 (Console, via EA Play)

April 15

  • Rain on Your Parade (Cloud, Console, PC)
  • Pathway (PC)

April 20

When the universe giveth, the universe taketh. The following games will leave the Game Pass library on April 15:

  • Deliver Us the Moon (Console, PC)
  • Gato Roboto (Console, PC)
  • Wargroove (Console, PC)

And a bunch of sports games available via EA Play will leave the Game Pass Ultimate library as of April 16:

  • Madden 15 (Console)
  • Madden 16 (Console)
  • Madden 17 (Console)
  • Madden 18 (Console)
  • Madden 25 (Console)
  • NHL 18 (Console)
  • NHL 19 (Console)
Ari Notis

Staff Writer, Kotaku

DISCUSSION

vwtifuljoe5
Vwtifuljoe

Such a sad day, seeing 5 different copies of Madden leave the service.