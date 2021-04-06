Here's Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon

Xbox Game Pass started April strong with the day-one launch of Outriders, but that’s not the only major addition to Microsoft’s games-on-demand service this month. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next few weeks:
April 8
- Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud, Console)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Disneyland Adventures (Cloud)
- Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (Cloud)
April 12
- NHL 21 (Console, via EA Play)
April 15
- Rain on Your Parade (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Pathway (PC)
April 20
- MLB The Show 21 (Cloud, Console)
When the universe giveth, the universe taketh. The following games will leave the Game Pass library on April 15:
- Deliver Us the Moon (Console, PC)
- Gato Roboto (Console, PC)
- Wargroove (Console, PC)
And a bunch of sports games available via EA Play will leave the Game Pass Ultimate library as of April 16:
- Madden 15 (Console)
- Madden 16 (Console)
- Madden 17 (Console)
- Madden 18 (Console)
- Madden 25 (Console)
- NHL 18 (Console)
- NHL 19 (Console)
DISCUSSION
Such a sad day, seeing 5 different copies of Madden leave the service.