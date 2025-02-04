Game Pass Gets Madden NFL 25 In Time For The Super Bowl As More Xbox Games Head To PS5

Are you prepared to watch the Eagles snatch defeat from the jaws of victory this weekend? I am not, but destiny may have other plans. Either way, Philadelphia will be a mess. Schools are already opening late the day after the Super Bowl, a perfect time to relive the glory of Saquon Barkley somehow mustering over 150 rushing yards for a second game in a row, or to get revenge on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, in Madden NFL 25 when it hits Game Pass Ultimate this week.

The Week In Games: What’s Coming Out Beyond Madden NFL 24 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Week In Games: What’s Coming Out Beyond Madden NFL 24

The Week In Games: What’s Coming Out Beyond Madden NFL 24 CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Week In Games: What’s Coming Out Beyond Madden NFL 24

Microsoft outlined its February 2025 wave 1 lineup for Game Pass on Tuesday and it includes the following games:

Game Pass Ultimate and PC

Far Cry New Dawn (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 4

Madden NFL 25 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – February 6

Kingdom Two Crowns (Cloud and Console) – February 13

Avowed (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – February 18 Game Pass Standard Another Crab’s Treasure (Console) – February 5

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Console) – February 5

Starfield (Xbox Series X|S) – February 5

A few things to note in addition to Madden NFL 25 joining the library. Far Cry New Dawn, while technically a 2019 game, recently got a 60fps update on current-gen consoles. It’s a Fallout-style spin-off of Far Cry 5 set in a post-nuclear-explosion middle-America sandbox. And Avowed, Obsidian’s Skyrim-like first-person RPG set in its Pillars of Eternity universe, while officially out on February 18, can actually be played five days early on February 13 by anyone who purchases the $25 Premium Upgrade add-on.

Advertisement

The latest Game Pass haul arrives as Microsoft prepares to bring more first-party games to PlayStation 5. Following the announcement that Forza Horizon 5 will hit Sony’s platform in the spring, the company also revealed today that Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Mythology: Retold will be arriving there shortly as well. The console remasters of the real-time strategy classics play surprisingly well with a controller.

Advertisement

Both games will have cross-play, and Age of Mythology: Retold will get future updates simultaneously across both platforms after it comes to PS5 on March 5. AoE II, meanwhile, will arrive sometime in the spring.

Advertisement

.