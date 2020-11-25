Black Friday Is Almost Here!
News

Here's December 2020's PlayStation Plus Games

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Filed to:ps plus
ps plusplaystation plusplaystationkotakucore
Illustration for article titled Heres December 2020s PlayStation Plus Games
Screenshot: Sony

There are three games in December’s PlayStation Plus lineup. Last month also saw the lineup depart from its disappointing standard of two, though the third game, Bugsnax, was only available to PS5 owners. December’s three games are available on PS4 and PS5, since the PS4 titles are backwards compatible with PS5. As always, the games are only “free” if you have an active PS Plus membership.

December’s PS Plus games are:

  • Worms Rumble (PS5 and PS4 version)
  • Just Cause 4 (PS4 version)
  • Rocket Arena (PS4 version)
Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

DISCUSSION

ssreset
SSReset

If you access the PSN Store through a web browser you can still claim Bugsnax without physically having a PS5.

Link for the NA PSN Store listing for Bugsnax.

https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP2104-PPSA01502_00-BSNAX92769600533