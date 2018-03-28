It’s hard to compete with last month’s PlayStation Plus offerings which somehow included both Bloodborne and Ratchet & Clank, but Mad Max is a nice, out of left field follow-up.

The Kotaku review wasn’t kind, but if you’re just looking to drive around in a post-apocalyptic world and gawk at some beautiful, dusty sunsets, it’s got you covered.

Here’s the rest of April’s PS Plus lineup:

PlayStation 4

Mad Max

TrackMania Turbo

PlayStation 3

In Space we Brawl

Toy Home

PlayStation Vita