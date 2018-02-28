If you don’t own Bloodborne, you’re in luck with March’s PlayStation Plus offerings. There are also going to be some changes coming to PS Plus next year.



Today’s PS Plus blog includes the announcement that starting on March 8, 2019, PS3 and Vita games will no longer be included in the lineup. It’s not entirely a surprise, but it’s a bit of a shame. We’ve reached out for more details and will update accordingly.

Update 12:35pm—According to Polygon, a Sony representative told them once the changes take place, the PS Plus lineup will be comprised of only two free PS4 games.

As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus account. March’s PlayStation Plus lineup is:

PlayStation 4

Bloodborne



Ratchet & Clank



PlayStation 3

Legend of Kay



Mighty No. 9 (crossbuy with PS4)



PlayStation Vita (Crossbuy with PS4)