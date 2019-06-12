Here is the character design for Motoko Kusanagi in the upcoming Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. Russian illustrator Ilya Kuvshinov is doing the character design, and Stand Alone Complex’s Kenji Kamiyama is directing the series, which will air on Netflix in 2020.
Here is the character design for Motoko Kusanagi in the upcoming Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. Russian illustrator Ilya Kuvshinov is doing the character design, and Stand Alone Complex’s Kenji Kamiyama is directing the series, which will air on Netflix in 2020.