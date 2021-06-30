Here Are The July 2021 PlayStation Plus Games

Image : Asobo Studio

July’s PlayStation Plus lineup has some big hits, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and A Plague Tale: Innocence. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus membership.

July 2021’s PlayStation Plus games are:

PS5

A Plague Tale: Innocence

PS4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown

Black Ops 4 was 2018's Call of Duty, reinforcing a trend of PS Plus getting the latest game in the series a little over two years after it was originally released (June 2020's PS Plus games included 2017's Call of Duty: WWII).

More exciting is A Plague Tale: Innocence for the PS5. The upgraded version was announced at this year’s E3 (it’s also on Xbox Series X/S and Switch via a cloud version), alongside the news that developer Asobo Studio would be making a sequel called A Plague Tale: Requiem set to release sometime in 2022.

If you haven’t already checked the original game out, you should. It’s a grim but gorgeous game about surviving hell on earth in the 14th century as rats and the plague descend upon a war-torn France. And if you don’t have PS Plus or a PS5, the game is also currently on Xbox Game Pass via console, PC, or streaming.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is also sticking around for another month. The game, which was one of June’s PS Plus games as well, is an excellent remaster of the 2006 fighter that nevertheless suffers from some big drawbacks online. In addition to some issues with the netcode, the game also makes it a pain to set up online rooms to play with friends. It’s unclear if Sega will patch any of these things, but in the meantime, Virtua Fighter 5 is still a solid arcade fighter on the couch.