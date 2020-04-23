Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Here Are Some Terrific Paper Gundam Masks

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:gundam
gundamkotakueastcovid-19coronavirus
Image: Satoshi Araki
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Diorama artist Satoshi Araki has crafted some very cool-looking Gundam themed face masks. These are made of paper, and Araki doesn’t guarantee their efficacy (these aren’t exactly N95 masks), but does point out the crafts might be good diversions for those staying at home.

Araki includes plans which can be printed out on paper and then turned into the mask. In his mentions, other Twitter users showed themselves wearing the paper mask over proper face masks, which is pretty cool.

These aren’t the only Gundam-themed masks of late. You can follow Araki on Twitter right here.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

