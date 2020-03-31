Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Man Makes Excellent Gundam Themed Masks

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:Gundam
Gundamkotakueastjapan
Illustration for article titled Man Makes Excellent iGundam/i Themed Masks
Screenshot: Gekidan
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Usually, cosplay builder Gekidan makes helmets and armor. These are not usual times, and recently, he’s been making Gundam-themed masks.

When he ventured outside in the Mobile Suit Gundam mask, Gekidan used the hashtags #自作マスク (“self-made mask”) and #ウィルス対策 (“virus countermeasure”). Its design appears to be the most functional.

Gekidan isn’t only making Gundam themed masks. Here is a Getter Robo mask. 

For more cosplay props, check out Gekidan’s Twitter. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

The Best Solo Board Games