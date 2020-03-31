Man Makes Excellent Gundam Themed Masks

Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Usually, cosplay builder Gekidan makes helmets and armor. These are not usual times, and recently, he’s been making Gundam-themed masks.
When he ventured outside in the Mobile Suit Gundam mask, Gekidan used the hashtags #自作マスク (“self-made mask”) and #ウィルス対策 (“virus countermeasure”). Its design appears to be the most functional.
Gekidan isn’t only making Gundam themed masks. Here is a Getter Robo mask.
