Man Makes Excellent Gundam Themed Masks

Usually, cosplay builder Gekidan makes helmets and armor. These are not usual times, and recently, he’s been making Gundam-themed masks.



When he ventured outside in the Mobile Suit Gundam mask, G ekidan used the hashtags #自作マスク (“self-made mask”) and #ウィルス対策 (“virus countermeasure”). It s design appears to be the most functional.

Gekidan isn’t only making Gundam themed masks. Here is a Getter Robo mask.

For more cosplay props, check out Gekidan’s Twitter.