Nintendo has of course released official Peach Amiibo. But it’s up to people like GandaKris to turn them into something fans truly want.



The custom Amiibo creator extraordinaire has created the masterpiece you see here.

And the back:

Advertisement

Perfection.

We’ve featured her work here before, but in the time since our last showcase and this she’s also done this incredible Ghost Luigi:

Advertisement

RIP.