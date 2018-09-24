A concept introduced in a single fan-made comic strip has absolutely destroyed the internet.



In the port of New Super Mario Bros. Wii U for the Switch, called New Super Mario Bros. Wii U Deluxe, Toadette has an item called the Super Crown that turns her into a character called Peachette. That was two weeks ago, and we all thought it was cute, if a bit strange. Then, on Friday, Twitter user Ayyk92 posted this comic strip, extrapolating from the Super Crown concept.

The idea that Bowser could turn into a sexy princess once he puts on the Super Crown has taken the internet by storm. I have not known peace since this was revealed. People cannot stop being horny for sexy evil Princess Bowser, or as most people call this new character, Bowsette.

Yes, there’s even cosplay.

As the weekend went on, Japanese artists on Twitter took this idea and ran with it. They’re using their own hashtag, “クッパ姫,” which translates to “Princess Koopa.”



Before you venture into any hashtags about this, I want to be very clear: a lot of this art is porn. Nothing against porn—who among us has not had idle thoughts about a girl with horns that could beat you up?—but I have seen probably too many images of Mario having sex with Bowsette before noon today. Enter this search term into social media at your own discretion.

As the obsession with Bowsette has grown, some artists started to wonder what other characters would look like if they wore the Super Crown.

If you’re at all interested in video games, and certainly if you’re interested in anime or Mario, Bowsette-related posts feel unavoidable right now. This means that online has gotten into its favorite pastime in response: shitposting.

While I love all art of mean ladies who breathe fire, and I happen to currently be populating a Pinterest board of images for my sexy demon Halloween costume, I am still overwhelmed by how strongly Bowsette has taken root in video game fandom. Next time the world seems so bleak and divided that you want to give up hope, just remember the Super Crown exists, and that also, most people would probably fuck Bowser, with or without the crown. I’m not sure if that’s comforting information. But it’ll definitely keep your brain occupied.