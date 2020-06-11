Hello Kitty And Sanrio Show Their Support Of Black Lives Matter

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Sanrio, the company behind Hello Kitty and her friends, has taken to social media , showing its support for inclusivity and stating, “Black lives matter. Kindness matter.”



On Instagram, the company wrote :

We stand for friendship, kindness and inclusivity.⁠⠀

Sanrio was built on the foundation of social communication for people to express their heartfelt feelings of respect and love for one another.⁠⠀

We stand united with our colleagues, partners, customers, fan community and all affected by acts of discrimination. ⁠⠀

The common thread running through our Small Gift, Big Smile philosophy is the idea of giving “from the heart” and “of the heart.” This week we will be putting a pause on our social content to give space to listen, learn, and amplify Black voices today and every day.