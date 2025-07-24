Everything You Need To Start VTubing Today

VTubers, short for “Virtual YouTubers,” are here to stay. Most newcomers are introduced to the field through popular streamers like ex-VShojo talent Ironmouse, who recently featured on bbno$’s 1-800. But the Twitch star is part of a far bigger industry that spans various countries, cultures, and languages. According to a May 2025 report from Streams Charts and VSTATS, the international VTubing landscape continues to grow quarter-over-quarter. While Japanese VTubers dominate the industry’s upper echelons, English-language VTubing is a core niche in the contemporary market. Meaning, if you’re interested in VTubing, now is the perfect time to start streaming.

Ring Psychology: Understanding The 6 Phases Of A Wrestling Match Through Heel Era John Cena CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Ring Psychology: Understanding The 6 Phases Of A Wrestling Match Through Heel Era John Cena

Ring Psychology: Understanding The 6 Phases Of A Wrestling Match Through Heel Era John Cena CC Share Subtitles Off

English Ring Psychology: Understanding The 6 Phases Of A Wrestling Match Through Heel Era John Cena

Just don’t end up sticker shocked. Ordering your very own custom-made Live2D VTuber, or a 2D VTuber rigged to match a performer’s movements and facial expressions, can cost thousands of dollars. Many 3D VTuber commissions start around $1,000, with some high-end models reaching similar prices as their 2D counterparts. Make no mistake: The artists, riggers, modelers, and animators who make VTubing shine deserve every penny for their hard work. They are the backbone of this industry. But for newcomers interested in VTubing, it’s ill-advised to drop a couple grand on your first model. Cutting your teeth on something relatively inexpensive is best.

Advertisement

Luckily, VTubing is more accessible now than ever before. Plenty of pre-made models exist at an affordable price, allowing newcomers to express themselves creatively without breaking the bank. Programs like VRoid Studio even offer free model creation. And when in doubt, you can always throw a few images together and get started as a PNGTuber. Read on to learn the best ways to become a VTuber today. Literally, today.

Advertisement

Become a 3D anime girl in an hour

Advertisement

I’ve long sung VRoid Studio’s praises. Available for free on Steam, the program lets users customize a masculine or feminine avatar base to their liking, changing its eyes, face, skin color, body shape, and clothing. VRoid then lets users export their new model as a .VRM (or Virtual Reality Model) file, which can be imported into programs like VSeeFace, Warudo, and VNyan. From there, all you need is a webcam to track your face and a microphone for your voice. Install OBS, capture your 3D VTuber, and you’re ready to start livestreaming.

The best part about VRoid Studio? You can customize virtually every aspect of your avatar through custom textures and models. VRoid asset creators work tirelessly to design third-party add-ons, many of which are available for a low cost on Pixiv’s marketplace Booth. From dragon eyes to leather bodysuits, horns to womb tattoos, the possibilities are endless. To learn more about importing these files into the program, I recommend VTuber Mari Yume’s VRoid Studio tutorial.

Advertisement

Prefer to be a 2D anime girl? You’ll want an avatar base

Beginner-Friendly Ways to Customize the Suiika (or Other) Vtuber Model

While 3D VTubing is popular in its own right, many new VTubers are drawn to the field because they want to stream as a 2D anime character. However, commissioning a bespoke Live2D model can be expensive. Luckily, there’s a relatively affordable way to get started as a 2D VTuber. You can purchase an avatar base and then customize it to your liking.

Advertisement

Avatar bases are special models created with a wide assortment of modifiable hair, face, eye, and clothing options. Using the popular Live2D VTubing app VTube Studio, users can import an avatar base and customize its various physical features via the model’s expressions. Additional changes can then be made to the avatar’s textures. After you’ve finished customizing your VTuber, make sure VTube Studio is capturing your webcam and audio output, and you’re done. It’s that simple.

The Suiika Customizable VTuber Model is the most popular feminine Live2D avatar base, retailing for €115 (or approximately $135 USD). For a more affordable alternative, miikutea’s model retails for $75 and is very high quality. If you’re searching for masculine avatar bases, the WaniShua Customizable VTuber model for €125 (approximately $146) is recommended, as are Mofumofu’s bases starting at ¥8,200 (approximately $56).

Advertisement

To learn more about setting up an avatar base in VTube Studio, I highly recommend Aitherea’s Diary’s Suiika model overview videos on YouTube. For capturing your VTuber in OBS, watch VTuber Cutie Dragon’s tutorial.

When in doubt, PNGTubers are valid

Advertisement

One of the easiest ways to get started with VTubing is PNGTubing. Yes, this is literally a form of VTubing where you create content with image files. It’s incredibly simple to get started: Just draw a few images, hook them together with a PNGTuber program, and you’re done. I highly recommend this format for illustrators and digital artists unfamiliar with rigging or 3D modeling. Creating your own PNGTuber doubles as an advertisement for your artistic skills.

Using luna olmewe’s free program veadotube mini, you can create your very own PNGTuber with ease. Simply fire up the software, go to the right-hand side, and select different image files that depict your VTuber with their mouth opened, closed, or while blinking in either state. You can then customize how your character moves when standing still or speaking. Make sure the correct microphone is selected, and you’re done! When you speak, your new PNGTuber will open their mouth. You’re officially ready to plug your new VTuber into your broadcasting program of choice.

Advertisement

Anywhere from two to four images will suffice for your PNGTuber. And for those who aren’t artistically inclined, have no fear. Many artists offer PNGTuber commissions starting at approximately $50 – a perfect option if you’re looking for a more boutique experience without breaking the bank. For more help using veadotube mini, I highly recommend checking out the program’s official documentation.