Battlefield 6's Reveal Trailer Looks A Lot Like Battlefield 3 And That's Fine With Me

Finally, after what feels like a lot of teasing, talking, and leaking, EA and Battlefield Studios released the first official trailer for Battlefield 6. This new trailer is focused on the upcoming military shooter’s single-player campaign and looks a lot like the grounded action seen in Battlefield 3. But hey, that’s a good game, so I don’t mind that at all.

First, before we go any further, here’s the new trailer for Battlefield 6. I hope you like explosions and collapsing buildings.

Battlefield 6 Official Reveal Trailer

According to EA, in both single-player and multiplayer, Battlefield 6 will revolve around the conflict between Pax Armata and NATO. Pax Armata, according to a press release, is a “private military corporation bankrolled by former NATO states whose agenda threatens to throw the world into global conflict.”

In the trailer, we see a lot of boots-on-the-ground action, explosions, and not a single jetpack, robot, hovercraft, or laser gun. For fans hoping for a more grounded Battlefield, this trailer is likely to raise the hype levels, as the kids say. They say that, right?

“In Battlefield 6, the series’ incredible blend of visceral combat, epic warfare, and player freedom returns,” said EA in a press release. “Blow through walls and bring down buildings for a tactical advantage or take to the skies in white-knuckle dogfights. Take part in a war filled with tanks, fighter jets, and sweeping combat at a grand scale, but remember: the deadliest weapon is your squad.”

For fans wanting more information about BF6's multiplayer, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. EA and Battlefield Studios—which is a team made up of multiple EA developers, including BF creators DICE—plan to reveal multiplayer and actual gameplay on July 31 as part of a larger event.

We also didn’t get a release date or price in this new trailer. That’s likely to arrive at the multiplayer reveal later this month. A report earlier this week claimed that the game will be out on October 10 with no early access launch. There are also rumors of a Battlefield 6 open beta happening in August. We’ll have to wait a bit more to find out if any of that information is accurate.

