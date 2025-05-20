Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Helldivers 2 Finally Takes The Fight To The City Streets In Urban Warfare Update

Super Earth makes its last stand in Heart of Democracy

By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Helldivers stand atop the wreckage of an earth city.
Image: Arrowhead Game Studios

The Illuminate threat has spend the last few days on a collision course with Super Earth, and now the planet is under siege as players face the extraction shooter’s biggest challenge yet. A new Heart of Democracy update ups the stakes and adds urban warfare, as Helldivers 2' player count once again surges. It’s basically War of the Worlds meets Halo 3: ODST out there right now.

Suggested Reading

How To Defeat The Wise In Assassin's Creed Shadows
Borderlands 4 Boss Says 'A Real Fan' Will Pay $80 For Games
Rip And Tear These Ominous Wolf Statues In Doom: The Dark Ages' 'Resurrection' Level
The Week In Games: Co-Op Bug Blasting And More New Releases
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

How To Defeat The Wise In Assassin's Creed Shadows
Borderlands 4 Boss Says 'A Real Fan' Will Pay $80 For Games
Rip And Tear These Ominous Wolf Statues In Doom: The Dark Ages' 'Resurrection' Level
The Week In Games: Co-Op Bug Blasting And More New Releases
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The invasion will task players with activating cannons to take out the Illuminate ships and team up with AI-controlled ally troops patrolling the local Mega City streets. There will also be citizen NPCs running for their lives. Players will have to protect that lot as well, and will be punished for any friendly fire accidents.

Advertisement

Related Content

A Black Hole Just Annihilated An Entire Planet In Helldivers 2 On Its Way To Super Earth
Helldivers 2 Is Giving Minecraft Vibes After Fans Start Digging With Mysterious Shovels

Related Content

A Black Hole Just Annihilated An Entire Planet In Helldivers 2 On Its Way To Super Earth
Helldivers 2 Is Giving Minecraft Vibes After Fans Start Digging With Mysterious Shovels

Here’s the Heart of Democracy trailer:

Helldivers 2 has been in a bit of a lull for the last few months, but last week’s massive patch got many fans to dust off their drop pods and log back on with the addition of weapon customization, new melee armaments, and lots of arsenal re-balancing. The game’s concurrent player count is now headed back well beyond 100,000 on Steam where most of the game’s hardcore community plays.

Advertisement

The AI-controlled ally SEAF trooper squads are the biggest draw so far. While players have spent over a year of Helldivers 2 fighting again massive alien armies alone or with three other teammates, the Super Earth battlefields are full of NPCs to aid them as part of the planet’s defenses. That includes shooting at giant Illuminate tripod units, but also things as simple as pushing buttons to unlock weapon cashes and saluting as you run by. They are meant to be expendable, but players are protecting them like all of their Super Samples depend on it.

.