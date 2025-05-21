Visual Feast Hellblade 2 Is Getting The PS5 Pro Treatment This Summer

The march of “everything is an Xbox” continues as console exclusive Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II becomes the latest first-party Microsoft game to come to PlayStation 5. The visually dazzling fantasy thriller will arrive on Sony’s platform this summer with new features and an enhanced version for PS5 Pro.

“At Ninja Theory we have a rich heritage of releasing games on PlayStation, starting with Heavenly Sword back in 2007. If you’re familiar with our history, you’ll know that Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was originally released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017,” the studio wrote in a new blog post. “We released the next chapter of Senua’s story a year ago today, and we know there are many of you who haven’t had the opportunity to experience that next chapter for yourselves.”

Ninja Theory didn’t go into detail on what new features are coming to Hellblade 2, but confirmed they will also arrive on the Xbox Series X/S and PC versions in the form of a free update. The 2024 sequel offered best-in-class performances and graphics, but was divisive when it came to the brief runtime and shallow gameplay. It didn’t appear to make a particularly big splash on console when it arrived, so hopefully it finds a newer, bigger audience on PS5.

Hellblade 2's multiplatform jump is a notable milestone in Microsoft’s ongoing strategy to make its games available in more places and more ways. This is now the most recent Xbox console exclusive to join PS5, and makes the likelihood of Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG epic Starfield all the more likely to join it later this year.

With Gears of War: Reloaded arriving day-and-date on both platforms in 2025, Xbox exclusivity is vanishing even faster than many predicted. Fable, now slated for 2026, could cement that shift if it too is eventually revealed to be day-and-date across Xbox, PS5, and PC. Microsoft currently has no dated first-party releases on its slate that are still exclusive.

