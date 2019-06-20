Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Niantic’s latest augmented reality games is available now on iOS and AnHeather AlexandraToday 12:35pmFiled to: Harry Potter: Wizards UniteFiled to: Harry Potter: Wizards UniteHarry Potter: Wizards UniteNianticmetapost7SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkHarry Potter: Wizards Unite, Niantic’s latest augmented reality games is available now on iOS and Android apps stores one day earlier than expected. Download it and yer a wizard, Kotaku!Share This StoryAbout the authorHeather AlexandraHeather AlexandraStaff writer and critic at Kotaku. TwitterPosts