Dataminer Finds Evidence Of Mystery Halo Game On The PlayStation Store

A Halo dataminer has spotted something on the PlayStation Network API that appears to indicate that a new Halo game might soon be listed on the platform’s PSN store. And it might be announced at a rumored Nintendo Direct later this month.

Long-Lost Halo Demo Comes To Life CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Long-Lost Halo Demo Comes To Life

Long-Lost Halo Demo Comes To Life CC Share Subtitles Off

English Long-Lost Halo Demo Comes To Life

Okay, before we continue, I need you all to get your salt out. All of the info in here is based on rumors, dataminer claims, speculation, and reports about possible future games. None of this is confirmed. All of this could be inaccurate. Plans change, server backends are messy, and reports can get details wrong, etc. With all that said, it’s looking like a previously reported Halo remake might soon be officially revealed as a multiplatform title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On June 9, Grunt API, a Halo community member dedicated to finding and sharing info on the franchise, reported that they have found evidence of a Halo game on Sony’s PSN retail back end.

Advertisement

“I honestly didn’t expect to come across this today... But I can now OFFICIALLY CONFIRM: A Halo game is coming (very soon) to PlayStation,” posted Grunt API on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, the dataminer claimed the Halo game isn’t marked as the Master Chief Collection or Halo Infinite. Instead, it’s something new. Many, myself included, are assuming this is the previously reported Halo Combat Evolved remake. Whatever this mystery Halo game is, it currently exists on a specific branch of the PSN backend for retail products. That would seem to imply that a public store page for this new Halo game will be going live very soon. And that then seems to indicate that Microsoft is about to announce whatever this new Halo game is in the near future. You usually don’t get a store page ready to go live on a platform unless you are going to announce it in the near future.

Advertisement

Will the Halo remake be announced at a Nintendo Direct?

That’s led to some speculation that the Halo remake or whatever this game ends up being, might be announced during a heavily expected Nintendo Direct this month. Historically, Nintendo has always done a Direct in June. And it just launched a new console and needs to start talking about upcoming games like Donkey Kong Bananza and future releases for Switch 2. During Summer Game Fest, many games that you would expect to have Switch 2 ports didn’t announce that. This has led to some theorizing that Nintendo wants those ports revealed during its own big Direct, which could be happening later this month. (That might explain why this remake didn’t show up during the Xbox showcase during SGF.)

Advertisement

Keep in mind, we know that Xbox is planning to bring more of its library to other consoles. Forza Horizon 5 and Sea of Thieves are already on PlayStation 5. And the remastered Gears of War is coming to PS5 and Xbox in August. Microsoft has even confirmed that there is no “red line” and that, yes, Halo could come to PlayStation one day.

Of course, the dataminer might be wrong or just trolling. Or the backend project he found is a dummy placeholder. We don’t know yet. Kotaku has contacted Xbox and Sony about the mystery Halo game, but I doubt we’ll hear back from either. For now, we have to wait and see if all the puzzle pieces, rumors, reports, and bread crumbs add up to anything.

Advertisement

.

