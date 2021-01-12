Hades x Techwear

Illustration : Alfonso Maesa

Alfonso Maesa is an illustrator and concept artist from the Philippines.



The images you’re seeing here have a strong techwear and/or streetwear vibe, imagining characters from stuff like Hades and The Witcher 3 as though they’d spent a few thousand bucks on their outfits instead of just throwing on some robes and having at it.

The Art Of Hades Ah, this is exciting. Welcome to The Art of Hades, a look at the work that went into what’s easily… Read more

You can see more of Alfonso’s stuff at his A rtStation page.

Illustration : Alfonso Maesa

Advertisement

Advertisement

Illustration : Alfonso Maesa

Illustration : Alfonso Maesa

Illustration : Alfonso Maesa

Illustration : Alfonso Maesa

Advertisement