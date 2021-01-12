Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

Hades x Techwear

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:hades
hades
Illustration for article titled iHades /ix Techwear
Illustration: Alfonso Maesa
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Alfonso Maesa is an illustrator and concept artist from the Philippines.

The images you’re seeing here have a strong techwear and/or streetwear vibe, imagining characters from stuff like Hades and The Witcher 3 as though they’d spent a few thousand bucks on their outfits instead of just throwing on some robes and having at it.

You can see more of Alfonso’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Illustration: Alfonso Maesa
Illustration: Alfonso Maesa
Illustration: Alfonso Maesa
Illustration: Alfonso Maesa
Illustration: Alfonso Maesa
Illustration: Alfonso Maesa
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

