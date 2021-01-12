Hades x Techwear

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Alfonso Maesa is an illustrator and concept artist from the Philippines.
The images you’re seeing here have a strong techwear and/or streetwear vibe, imagining characters from stuff like Hades and The Witcher 3 as though they’d spent a few thousand bucks on their outfits instead of just throwing on some robes and having at it.
You can see more of Alfonso’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
