Gwent’s new expansion, Crimson Cruse, will bring vampires to the Witcher-based card game on March 28. Inspired by the Witcher 3's Blood and Wine DLC, the new set, comprised of over 100 cards, will focus on poison, bleeding, deathblow, and berserk effects. In other words: lots of dying.
