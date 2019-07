Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

“Person plays video game with weird controller” is not a new thing, I know, but I love this clip of Jackson Parodi playing GoldenEye on piano because in addition to looking impressive, it sounds lovely as well.



The start of the video shows which keys have been mapped to which buttons, and then after that, it’s a very...sideways jaunt through the level, albeit one with a richer soundtrack than the chippy original.

If you’re taking requests, my man, do Civilization VI next.