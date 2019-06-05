Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Medieval brawler Mordhau is supposed to be played with a controller or mouse + keyboard, but as with most games, a bit of tinkering can expand those options somewhat, up to and including the use of an actual cast iron frying pan.



Here’s Rudeism, no stranger to this kind of stuff, rigging up some motion controls to a big heavy pan, which allows him some surprisingly 1:1 controls:

And here it is in action:

Very cool for Mordhau, but...I really want to see this used with Wii Tennis.

