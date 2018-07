Oscar-winning filmmaker and best friend of Hideo Kojima Guillermo del Toro has had a lot of action figures made for characters in his movies, but he’s now getting one of his very own.



Via Toy Ark, NECA is releasing this figure as a San Diego Comic Con special, standing at around 8" tall and featuring material clothes and a copy of his Pan’s Labyrinth journal.



Only 2000 of these are being made.



Way more pics at Toy Ark.