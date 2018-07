The Overwatch Nendoroid figures are supposed to be cute, so I don’t know what the hell is going on with this Junkrat. Maybe it’s the best they can do with the character.



But I can’t look at those eyes and tongue and not think this is the cartoon lovechild of Slimer from Ghostbusters and Guy Fieri.

He’s around $40, and will be out in January 2019.

