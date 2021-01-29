GTA V's Slink Johnson Shows Us Around The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

All he wants to do is dance. Gif : PlayStation Haven

In the debut episode of PlayStation Haven’s GTA V Real-Life Comparisons video series, actor, rapper, and comedian Gerald “Slink” Johnson, AKA Lamar Davis, gives us a tour of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Vinewood style. Warning: He gets a little physical.



Following up on the live-action recreation of the popular Lamar and Franklin scene from Grand Theft Auto V, the Black Jesus star takes to the streets of Hollywood to deliver fun facts about one of Los Angeles’ biggest tourist attractions interspersed with footage from GTA V’s Vinewood equivalent. The best part is the dancing, but if you pay close attention you might learn something.