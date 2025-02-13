Rockstar Just Launched A Discord And It's Already A Mess Of Rabid GTA 6 Fans

Grand Theft Auto 6's next trailer isn’t here yet, but Rockstar Games does have something GTA 6-related to share with you: An official Discord server where you can chat with thousands of other fans who can’t wait for the next entry in the series.

You Should Play Grand Theft Auto III Before GTA VI | Total Recall CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Total Recall: You Should Play Grand Theft Auto III Before GTA VI

You Should Play Grand Theft Auto III Before GTA VI | Total Recall CC Share Subtitles Off

English Total Recall: You Should Play Grand Theft Auto III Before GTA VI

On February 12, Rockstar Games quietly launched an official Discord server and shared the news with some fan sites and content creators. Earlier today, Rockstar officially confirmed the server was in fact created by the company, via a newswire post. (There had previously been some debate as to whether it was official.) But even before that confirmation, within a few hours of launching the server had thousands of users and the place quickly descended into madness.

Advertisement

I was around for the official Discord server’s first few hours and poked my head into the channel dedicated to GTA 6 to find thousands of messages whizzing by every few seconds. It was impossible to read unless I scrolled up and paused chat. However, the chat wasn’t worth reading, as most of it was people yelling about wanting the second GTA 6 trailer or hurling insults and slurs at each other.

Advertisement

Some of these messages were deleted, but were quickly replaced by more. People also spammed erotic ASCII art, flags, and bombarded chat with wild theories about GTA 6 leaks, trailers, and release dates. It was like a concentrated and even more insane version of the GTA community.

Advertisement

Perhaps the oddest thing I noticed was the Rockstar Games account in the server replying with obviously AI-generated nonsense whenever people asked it questions about anything.

Advertisement

This stopped within the first hour of the server launching, but it was strange while it lasted. I’ve reached out to Rockstar Games about the bot and where it went.

Things have calmed down a lot compared to those first few hours. Some channels, like one dedicated to classic Rockstar Games, isn’t actually filled with spam, and the GTA 6 channel has a 10 minute chat cooldown activated which has made it much easier to actually read and use. It’s still filled with people yelling about the next trailer and lying about how they’ve played GTA 6 or seen new gameplay leaks, but at least now you can read each of those posts without having to pause everything.

Advertisement

Of course, people are assuming that Rockstar Games has launched this new Discord server in preparation for GTA 6's next big trailer, which is possible. But it also feels like Rockstar wants to have more control over the community and what it posts, and this server would provide that.

.

