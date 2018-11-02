Image: GameStop

Diablo III’s loot goblin is the latest creature to join the ranks of Nintendo’s line of Amiibo toys. He’s equal parts cute and grotesque, and while I can’t imagine ever wanting to display him on my bookshelf, his potential treasure might be too much for the diehard Diablo grinder to ignore.

The little red menace is $16 and a GameStop exclusive. Blizzard announced yesterday that the toy will be available sometime in December, and hinted at how its Amiibo-enabled feature will work in the Switch version of Diablo III. Also the look in its eyes tells me you do not want to run into this thing in a dark alley.

In the game itself, loot goblins are benign creatures who occasionally appear carrying big sacks of, you guessed it, loot. As soon as you attack them they immediately take off. Kill them before they escape and they’ll spill a giant pile of goodies. Instead of simply spawning a loot goblin in the game itself, it sounds like the Loot Goblin Amiibo will instead transport players to another dimension where some treasure’s waiting. In either case, we won’t know specifically how the Loot Goblin works until it’s released next month.

Until then, we can sit and contemplate just where the hell Amiibo might go next. Yesterday, Nintendo revealed the next set of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Amiibo will start with Metroid’s Ridley, an Inkling from Splatoon, and Wolf from Star Fox on December 7. Then Donkey Kong, King K. Rool, and Ice Climbers follow on February 15 of next year. But it doesn’t stop there, with plans for Ken, Isabelle, Young Link, and Pichu, and Princess Daisy Amiibo later that year. The game has 74 characters after all. That’s a lot more Amiibo potentially coming down the pipeline. Who knows what could happen.