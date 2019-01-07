Only, there was nothing sexually suggestive about it.



Earlier today Devolver Digital, the publishers of GRIS—one of our Games Of The Year—tweeted this:

That scene is...not suggestive of sex. Especially once you see it moving, as part of the launch trailer the image is advertising:

A Devolver representative tells Kotaku “this is stupid”.



“We appealed and they said the appeal was rejected based on the grounds that Facebook does not allow nudity. First of all, she’s a statue and second, absolutely no nudity is shown in that photo, nor is this what any reasonable person would consider ‘sexualized content’.”



As part of their appeal process, Devolver did a search for other “sexualized content” on Facebook, and quickly found stuff like this:

So, yeah, stupid. Maybe a second appeal will actually get in front of some human eyeballs, rather than Facebook’s all-powerful, completely useless algorithm.

Just for reference, here’s the full launch trailer, complete with absolutely no sexually suggestive content: