Year In ReviewWe look back at the highs, lows, surprises, and standouts in and around video games this year.
2018 has come and gone. As we do every year, Kotaku’s staff came together to play, consider, and debate the games that stood out to us. Here, in alphabetical order, are our top 12 video games of 2018.
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Advertisement
Celeste
Advertisement
Dragonball FighterZ
Advertisement
God of War
Advertisement
Gris
Advertisement
Hitman 2
Advertisement
Into The Breach
Advertisement
Monster Hunter: World
Advertisement
Red Dead Redemption 2
Advertisement
Return of the Obra Dinn
Advertisement
Tetris Effect
Advertisement