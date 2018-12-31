Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Year In Review We look back at the highs, lows, surprises, and standouts in and around video games this year.

2018 has come and gone. As we do every year, Kotaku’s staff came together to play, consider, and debate the games that stood out to us. Here, in alphabetical order, are our top 12 video games of 2018.

