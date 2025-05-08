Grand Theft Auto 6’s Jason Is Gaymers’ Latest Sex Symbol

I was gonna play Grand Theft Auto 6 regardless of who I got to be, but I gotta give a shoutout to Rockstar for giving everyone some eye candy with its protagonist duo, Jason and Lucia. While Jason is in a loving relationship with Lucia and seemingly straight (to be determined), that hasn’t stopped gay men from latching onto the guy after he was shown shirtless, sweaty and gross in the latest trailer. Grand Theft Auto 6 may still be a year away, but its male lead is already becoming a sex symbol among the gay community after just two trailers.

You Should Play Grand Theft Auto III Before GTA VI | Total Recall CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Total Recall: You Should Play Grand Theft Auto III Before GTA VI

You Should Play Grand Theft Auto III Before GTA VI | Total Recall CC Share Subtitles Off

English Total Recall: You Should Play Grand Theft Auto III Before GTA VI

It’s easy to see why gays are latching onto the guy. Rockstar probably knew what it was doing when it led the latest trailer with a scene of Jason working hard while his jacked upper body glistened in the sunlight. Though choosing this scene probably had a double meaning, as Jason mentions that he’s “fixing some leaks” on a rooftop, which is likely a nod to the giant leak GTA 6 suffered in 2023. While Jason’s filthy, country trashbandit disposition may win over some ladies, too, it’s the kind of thing gays flock to. Sure, there’s probably something to unpack about gay guys gravitating towards men who look like they wouldn’t respect them, but that’s a psychologist’s job, and I am simply a gay man who is predictably drawn to men who look like they would call me a slur. But I’m not alone. Plenty of us are thirsting for the next Grand Theft Auto protagonist in the out-of-pocket ways they tend to.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is a win for the girls and the gays. A mere 20 seconds of footage has piqued the interest of every gay gamer you’ve ever met. That’s exquisite targeted marketing on Rockstar’s part, and now the game will get even more free promotion through the inevitable bump in Rule 34 searches for Jason in the coming months. Not that the game really needs that much promotion. This is the kind of game that sells millions of copies on the first day, then stays near the top of the charts for several years. But it’s nice to see Rockstar is aware of every market it can possibly corner.

.