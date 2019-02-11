Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Nick Luciano (YouTube)

With a new Smash Bros. game out, the biggest Smash Bros. game of all time, it should come as no surprise that Nick Luciano’s now 67-year-old dad is back to perform each of its over 200 fighter taunts.

Nick Luciano’s dad previously performed all the taunts from Smash Bros. Wii U, followed by all of the poses from Street Fighter II, and eventually even the summons from Final Fantasy VII—with his butt. Now he’s back to doing the classics, like Jigglypuff’s “Jigglypuff!” and Captain Falcon’s “Show me your moves,” as well as stretching his talents with the game’s newest characters.

Back in November, Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai said the game’s DLC characters were already all decided. Be that as it may, I think Nick Luciano’s dad has more than earned his spot.