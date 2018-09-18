Good news: there’s a new cyberpunk bartending game called N1RV ANN-A. Bad news: it’s not due out until 2020. Sukeban Games, makers of 2016's VA-11 HALL-A, announced its sequel with a reveal trailer today. Fortunately, that leaves plenty of time to replay VA-11 when it gets ported to Switch and PS4 in early 2019.
