Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Alexandre Mahboubi is an artist based in France who works at Fortiche, the studio that just made that League of Legends K-Pop video.



You can see more of Alexandre’s work at his ArtStation page.

