And it’s...good?

Just because they can, Riot Games has taken four of League of Legends’ champions and put them in a K-Pop band. Then made a very expensive music video for them.



I think it’s an ad for new skins? Whatever it is, if every other major video game/series could follow suit and make their own pop videos, that’d be great, thanks.

Yakuza, you’re halfway there already, you go first.