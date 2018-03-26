Screenshot: 東映アニメーション公式YouTubeチャンネル, Bird Studio

While this weekend saw the last episode of Dragon Ball Super, no doubt Dragon Ball will be back on the small screen. Until then, Masako Nozawa, Goku’s Japanese language voice actress, had this message for fans.



“We finished recording the last Dragon Ball Super and...even now I’m filled with emotion,” the 81-year-old is quoted as saying by Natalie. “For now, the TV anime is taking a short break, and there’s also a movie coming this December. My hope is that the TV [anime] begins again while those memories still linger.”

Nozawa thinks Goku won’t change and will continue his training, adding that “the world of Dragon Ball will never end.” Seeing how popular Dragon Ball is, she’s probably right.