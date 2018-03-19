Over the weekend, anime fans in Latin America gathered to watch Dragon Ball Super’s 130th episode streamed in stadiums, plazas and parks.



The Dragon Ball Super TV anime will come to an end for the time being. However, a Dragon Ball Super movie will hit theaters later this year in Japan.

Toei Animation sent out an official statement regarding these stream events, saying that it had not authorized these public watch parties.

And, it seems, this was also sent.

Advertisement

But there were apparently formal negotiations for the Ciudad Juárez screening.

Advertisement

According to news site El Diario de Juárez, the city’s mayor ultimately secured permission to screen the episode. Other local governments also tweeted out photos of the event (here and here).

Loads of fans gathered.

Advertisement

The Ciudad Juárez event apparently attracted ten thousand or more people.

That’s over 9,000!

Check out more photos of the Ciudad Juárez event as well as ones elsewhere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement