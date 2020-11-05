Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ethangach
Ethan Gach
Godfall
Godfall will only be a PS5 exclusive for six months. The game’s new launch trailer confirms at the very end that the loot slasher won’t come to other consoles, but only until May 12, 2021.

manganious
MANGANious

Does that also include PC? Because for a game like this, this feels like a move that can potentially kill it.