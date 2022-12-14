Today, Amazon officially announced its plans to develop a new TV show based on the popular God of War games. This confirms a previous report from March that the company was looking to adapt the popular PlayStation franchise into a streaming series.

Deadline reported in March that Amazon was in talks with Sony to adapt the popular game franchise into a big-budget streaming TV show. At the time it was reported that the creators and executive producers of The Expanse, Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, along with The Wheel of Time’s executive producer and showrunner, Rafe Judkins, would lead the project with input from Sony and PlayStation. Today Amazon confirmed that report was accurate.

Amazon’s Prime Video Twitter account tweeted a simple message that “God of War is coming” alongside an image of Kratos and Atreus from the 2018 PS4 game, God of War. The Hollywood Reporter reported additional information sourced from Amazon, which aligned with the previously reported details from March. Specifically, we now know that Judkins will be the showrunner on the project, while Fergus and Ostby will be writers and executive producers. The show will be a collaboration between Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, and PlayStation Productions.



“God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling,” Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios’ head of TV production, said in a press release. “We are honored to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Santa Monica Studio.”



No announcements were made today about specifically when to expect the show or who will star in the series. I imagine many chiseled actors with shaved heads (or who are willing to shave) have already auditioned for the role of Kratos, the protagonist of the long-running franchise that started back in 2005 on the PlayStation 2.

Just last week, the most recent God of War game—God of War: Ragnarök—won six awards at The Game Awards 2022, including Best Narrative and Best Audio Design. The man who plays Kratos in the new games, Christopher Judge, also won for best performance, and ended up giving a speech that has already become famous online for its length and content.