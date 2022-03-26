If you’ve been paying attention to the news lately, you’ve most likely noticed that there are a lot of video game TV shows in the works. In fact, it can sometimes feel like we can’t go more than a week or two without another story or report about some video game getting a show on Netflix or Amazon Prime. And after looking around at all the shows coming down the pipeline, I’m here to confirm that, yes, there is indeed a shit-ton of video game shows coming to your TV screen over the next few years.

Just remember: A show can be greenlit, have a writer attached to it, and even start casting people but still never make it to your screen. Making TV shows and movies is hard and video game adaptations have a long track record of getting stuck in development hell. But even if only half of these are eventually made and released, we are still looking at a lot of new video game-inspired TV action.