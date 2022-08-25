Starting next month, Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to grab eight free PC games, including the best Assassin’s Creed game, Football Manager 2022, and the open world stab ‘em up, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor.

As we get close to the start of a new month, Amazon has announced what freebies it will be handing out to Prime subscribers. Some months these free games are a mix of bleh and meh, other times the selection includes a few classics but nothing too exciting. But this September looks to be one of the better months in some time.

September 2022 Sneak Peek - Prime Gaming

As always, these eight games will be free to grab for Prime members starting on the first of the month and are only available to install and play on PC. Here’s the list of all eight games:

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition

Football Manager 2022

The Dig

We. The Revolution

Castle on the Coast

Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector’s Edition

Defend the Rook

The two big highlights this month are of course Assassin’s Creed Origins and Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor. If you’ve been craving a large, open-world game to get lost in, both of these titles will provide you with dozens and dozens of hours of stealthy action and shadow stabbin’. Over here at Kotaku, while we adore Black Flag and Odyssey, we think Origins and its fantastic main campaign and Egyptian map is the best entry in the long-running Ubisoft series.



And if you are excited about the new Lord of the Rings Prime show that premieres on September 2, Shadow of Mordor’s darker and more action-focused take on Tolkien’s iconic franchise might be a perfect companion as you watch the expensive new show.

Meanwhile, don’t sleep on the classic 90s point-and-click adventure game, The Dig. It was developed by Lucasarts and was partially written by Steven Speilberg himself and features an interesting and mysterious sci-fi plot that could have easily been a movie. (In fact, the original story Speilberg came up with for the game was initially planned to be a film, but was deemed too expensive to produce.)



The Dig and the other seven games will be available to grab and install for all Prime subscribers on PC starting September 1. If you want to sign up for Prime, the service currently costs $15 a month or $140 a year and includes free shipping on Amazon orders and other benefits.



