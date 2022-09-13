Last year, Sony Santa Monica wouldn’t even confirm the next God of War’s official name. In the past year, though, it’s finally started pulling back the curtain on God Of War Ragnarok in some big ways, and now a new trailer at today’s State of Play showcase has revealed even more about its world and the mythological obstacles Kratos and his son will face in it.



The new trailer is chocked full of cool action shots of Dad of War and his eerily Aaron Paul-looking teenage boy, Atreus, battling off harpies, watching giant flying jellyfish float across the horizon, and liberating Tyr, the Norse god of war, from bondage. But because this is the new God of War series, the trailer didn’t skimp on characters reading Kratos for filth, calling him a false god, saying that no one worshiped him, and that he’s simply a blood-drunk buffoon.

PlayStation

While Kratos doesn’t appear phased by his public roasting, the trailer does suggest that Atreus is hiding a secret from his dear old dad, and the two have an argument that culminates in Kratos declaring that he doesn’t need anyone to protect him. The trailer’s stinger even teases us with a brief glimpse of a confrontation between Kratos and Thor. Let the sparks fly.

Advertisement

The follow-up to 2018's critically-acclaimed reboot of the action franchise, God Of War Ragnarok was originally set to release last year before being delayed. The additional production time was needed in part due to work complications from covid-19, as well as Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge needing time to recover from surgery he underwent in the second half of 2019.

Where 2018's God of War saw Kratos shepherd his young son through Midgard on a journey to scatter his wife Faye’s ashes atop the highest mountain, the sequel sees them searching for answers about a now-adolescent Atreus’ identity. Thor and Freya also show up at some point to try and fight the duo. The new game will also feature an expanded map, more verticality, and a new director, though it will still be presented as a single cinematic shot. Most importantly, there will be dog sleds you can use to cross Scandinavia’s frozen tundra with the best friends a war god ever had.

G/O Media may get a commission $663 Total Value Humble Bundle 2K Megahits Game Bundle for Covenant House Provide housing and supportive services to youth facing homelessness

An array of games from 2K have been bundled together. You can pay what you want to support the cause, but if you want access to some of the big hits like Borderlands 3, The Bioshock Collection, XCOM: The Ultimate Collection, and Sid Meier’s Civilizatrion VI, you’ll have to pay at least $16. But hey, that’s hardly anything compared to the $663 value you’re getting from all 18 games combined. Buy for $16 at Humble Bundle Advertisement

While Ragnarok won’t be the last God of War game, it will be the final chapter in its Norse saga. Producer Cory Barlog revealed there wouldn’t be a third game because trilogies simply take too long. All of the big questions fans have from the 2018 game then should get answered soon enough.

God of War Ragnarok is slated to release on November 9th for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.