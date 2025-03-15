An Amazing Steam Sale, A Major Pokémon Go Development, And More Of The Week's Top News

This week saw Pokémon Go become the property of the Saudi government as Scopely, the mobile game maker owned by Savvy Games Group which itself was founded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, acquired POGO developer Niantic for the tidy sum of $3.5 billion. In other news, Steam has launched one of its best sales in years, full of massive discounts on great games, and as Battlefield 6 leaks emerge, hype only seems to be increasing for what looks to be a return to the modern combat glory days of the series’ most beloved entries. Read on for these stories and more.