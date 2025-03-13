That Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remake Is Reportedly Launching Soon

The long-rumored Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake, which Kotaku confirmed was real in January, reportedly might be announced very soon and could launch as early as next month.

A remake of Bethesda’s 2006 open-world RPG Oblivion was first rumored to exist back in July 2023 by a former employee of Virtuos Studios, the company reportedly developing the remake. (That same studio is also working on the Unreal Engine 5 remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.) Now new reports claim the remake is launching very soon.

On March 11, video game soothsayer and insider NateTheHate reported that the remake was going to be announced either this month or next month. The insider also claimed the new version of Oblivion might launch sooner than a previously planned June release. On Thursday, VGC corroborated NateTheHate’s claims in a new report and confirmed that the remake will be officially revealed soon. However, the outlet says its sources suggest that it could launch as soon as next month.

Rumors and reports of an Oblivion remake have kept popping up since it was first leaked in July 2023. In September 2023, court docs from the FTC vs. Microsoft trial referenced an Oblivion remake in an internal company roadmap. Then earlier this year, MP1st reported the Bethesda remake was set to launch in 2025. That same month, Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach was able to confirm with his own source that the Oblivion remake was real and was being built in UE5, but at the time he was unable to get any concrete details on a release window or when it would be revealed.

According to that initial Reddit leak from 2023, we can expect core parts of Oblivion to be updated and modernized, with the remake featuring a less annoying stamina system and reactive, fluid melee and archery combat. It sounds like sneaking and blocking are being improved, too. That’s good to hear. While Oblivion was an impressive game, returning to it in 2025 reveals a lot of flabby and not-so-great mechanics.

Meanwhile, the long awaited fan remake of Oblivion using the Skyrim engine is set to launch in 2025 as well, because the universe has a weird sense of humor.

