PS Plus Adds Ubisoft's Best Game In Years And Some Classic Armored Core

Another month, another bunch of games is joining the catalogs for PlayStation Plus’ Extra and Premium tiers. This time around, fans of arcades, punching people, 2D platformers, and retro robot warfare should all be very excited.

On March 12, PlayStation officially announced the next round of PS Plus Extra and Premium games that will be added to the service’s game catalog. These new games will be available starting on March 18.

While Arcade Paradise is fun arcade/laundromat simulator, I think the real star of the show this month is Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. This 2024 colorful 2.5D platformer is easily of one of the best “metroidvania” games released in years, and it’s definitely one of Ubisoft’s best games in recent memory. It plays wonderfully, looks amazing, runs like a dream, and has some memorable boss fights. It’s also not massive. Most people can finish it in under 18 hours. Seriously, check this one out later this month on either PS4 or PS5.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown - Reveal Gameplay Trailer

Meanwhile, if you want to see where the Armored Core franchise started, the first three PS1-era games will be added to PS Plus Premium later this month. I have fond memories of fighting my brother in Armored Core’s demo, but never actually played the full game. Perhaps I’ll give them a shot later this March.

Remember, to access, download, and play these games you’ll need to be an active PS Plus Extra or Premium tier subscriber. And if your subscription runs out in the future, you’ll no longer be able to play these games.

Anyway, here’s the full list of games being added to PS Plus and its various tiers next week:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

UFC 5 | PS5

| PS5 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown | PS5, PS4

| PS5, PS4 Arcade Paradise | PS5, PS4

| PS5, PS4 You Suck at Parking | PS5, PS4

| PS5, PS4 Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions | PS4

| PS4 Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy | PS5, PS4

| PS5, PS4 Bang-On Balls: Chronicles | PS5, PS4

| PS5, PS4 Syberia: The World Before | PS5, PS4

PlayStation Plus Premium

Arcade Paradise VR | PSVR2

| PSVR2 Armored Core (PS1 Classic) | PS5, PS4

(PS1 Classic) | PS5, PS4 Armored Core: Project Phantasma (PS1 Classic) | PS5, PS4



Armored Core: Master of Arena (PS1 Classic)| PS5, PS4

.