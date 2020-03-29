Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

News

GameStop Will Close Over 300 Stores This Year

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:gamestop
gamestopkotaku corebusiness
4
1
Photo: Jim Watson (Getty)
Last year, GameStop closed 320 stores across America as part of an effort “to de-densify [their] store base”. This year, the company will close at least that many, and potentially more.

As Gamasutra report, the closures were announced during an earnings call held last week, when executive vice president and chief financial officer Jim Bell said “[We] anticipate store closures to be equal to or more than 320 net closures we saw in fiscal 2019 on a global basis. Importantly, we want to emphasize that these store closures are a very specific and proactive part of our de-densification plan and they are not related to recent business trends.”

The company’s frantic desire to remain trading at the moment would suggest otherwise, as would the fact GameStop will be making a lot less money than usual for the next few months (at least) while everyone is stuck at home.

For reference, there are currently around 5500 GameStop stores in the United States, down from over 5800 before last year’s closures.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

