GameStop Finally Closes Stores To Customers

GameStop will close all of its stores to customers tomorrow, switching to a “delivery at the door” service for locations that remain open, company CEO George Sherman said in a letter to employees today that was obtained by Kotaku.

Shoppers will be able to order games online, by using the GameStop app, or with QR codes at stores. They can then pick the games up curbside at stores that remain open through the coronavirus pandemic. Some states, like California and Nevada, have forced the struggling retailer to shut down its locations entirely, despite GameStop’s protests.

Sherman also said in the letter that GameStop will be giving 80 hours of extra paid time off to those employees at closed or closing stores who are eligible for it, and two extra weeks of pay to those who aren’t.

The CEO emphasized that any employees who do not feel comfortable going to work at stores doing delivery should tell their supervisors accordingly. “We respect that everyone has personal situations and preferences, so your decision will not impact your position with the company,” Sherman wrote.

This news comes in the wake of a week full of confounding moves for the retailer, which has been struggling financially over the past three years as customers moved to digital stores.



As the United States intensified its response to the pandemic, GameStop was slow to react. First, employees complained that GameStop did not adequately supply them with cleaning and sanitizing supplies, and as states began shutting down businesses in hopes of mitigating the spread of the virus, the retailer told employees to stay open regardless, claiming it was “essential retail.”

